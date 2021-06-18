SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive three-alarm blaze tore through a triple-decker home in Somerville on Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Temple Street around 3:30 p.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the wood-frame structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks working to keep the flames under control. The fire has since been knocked down but the roof was heavily charred.

“A lot of work, a lot of crews. They did a fantastic job getting up in there and just opening it up,” said the assistant fire chief. “It was a tough position with the heat today, but they did a phenomenal job.”

Firefighters on scene are continuing to monitor for hot spots while opening up ceilings and attic areas.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No additional information was available.

New video showing fire at Somerville triple-decker on Temple Street. Fire now under control.

