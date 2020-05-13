Massive blaze torches boats in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze that broke out at a boatyard in Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon torched at least two vessels.

Firefighters responding to the densely-packed yard on Rabbit Road found heavy flames shooting from the boats, according to fire officials.

Video from Sky7 HD showed thick black smoke billowing from the charred remains of the boats.

Crews could be seen dousing the flames with water and foam.

The stubborn blaze also spread to a nearby grassy area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

