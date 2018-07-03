Massive Boston drug sweep leads to 13 arrests, recovery of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive drug sweep in Boston Monday led to 13 arrests and the recovery of large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and marijuana, officials said.

Officers assigned to various Boston Police Drug Control Squads conducting a citywide operation executed search warrants at multiple locations and recovered 395 grams of fentanyl, 137 grams of heroin, 27 grams of cocaine, 15 bags of crack cocaine, six bags of marijuana, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a post on the department’s website.

Arrested in the sweep were: Eddie Watkins, 41, of Boston, on a charge of distributing a Class B substance; Sean Seith, 31, of Boston, on a charge of distributing a Class E drug; Jason Martinez, 24, of Dorchester, on charges of trafficking Class A and B drugs, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of burglarious tools; Meiko Foreman, 30, of Dorchester, on an outstanding breaking and entering warrant; Sheldon Bethune, 45, of Roxbury, on an outstanding warrant; Kayla Yeje, 28, of New Bedford, on a charge of distributing a Class B drug; Nicholas Smith, 32, of Plymouth, on an outstanding warrant; David Carrasquillo, 22, of Brighton, on a charge of possessing a class D drug with intent to distribute; Orlando Laboy, 39, of Brighton, on a charge of possessing a Class B drug; Jonathan Vilarino, 30, of Roslindale, on an outstanding warrant; Michael Vilarino, 26, of Ashland, on an outstanding warrant; Jose Cambero, 62, of Mattapan, on charges of trafficking Class B drugs and distribution of Class A drugs; and Jesus Diaz-Rivera, 34, of Dorchester, on a charge of distribution of Class A drugs.

