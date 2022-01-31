ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive car fire snarled traffic on the northbound side of Interstate 93 during Monday evening’s commute.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near Exit 39 where the charred remains of the vehicle sat.

Crews could be seen dousing it with water before it was towed from the area.

As they worked to clear the scene, standstill traffic stretched back for several miles.

There has been no word on what caused the fire to ignite or if anyone was injured.

Happening now on 93 North at exit 39. @7News firefighters are now on scene. Traffic is at a standstill. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/CkXCSTbmYu — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 31, 2022

