LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive cleanup is underway after Lowell High School students say a burst pipe left their school flooded.

Pictures from inside the school showed knee-deep water filling up the basement after students said a pipe burst sent water rushing into the music wing.

Music sheets, tables and chairs could all be seen floating in the water.

“So it smells horrible first off. You can see lines of where the water got up to,” said junior Curtis Chanthaboun. “So the entire basement was shut off and the school called the DPW and a private company to pump out the water and put it into the canal and so all those classes was closed off and only the ROTC wing was open.”

Dozens of damaged instruments could be seen in the dumpster outside the high school.

Chanthaboun said students with classes in the affected area used the cafeteria for the day.

“We all just heard by word of mouth from teachers about the flood in the basement and then when the photos started coming out that’s when we all saw the true extent,” he said.

His mother, Sonya Chanthaboun, said she found out what happened through a parent Facebook group.

“You know they are renovating the high school so I hope that now this takes priority because you know the band and the chorus lost their area lost all their equipment so hopefully this area can be next to be fixed,” she said.

Chanthaboun was one of the parents who voted to build a new high school instead of renovating the existing building.

“So now you know that vote was done they opted to keep the high school here so now they have to be on top of maintaining it so the kids can come to school every day,” she said.

Wednesday marks the last day of classes for Lowell High School students.

