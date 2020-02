A massive cleanup is underway in Saugus after a large boom truck ripped down wires and toppled a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to Broadway near the Essex Landing Complex found a truck tangled in the wires, a snapped utility pole in the road, and oil flowing down the street, according to the Saugus Fire Department.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Waste Management has been called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.