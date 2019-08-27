Massive cleanup underway at Salem, NH home littered with printers

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The thousands of printers stockpiled in the backyard of a Salem, New Hampshire home are finally gone.

Town officials said the previous owner of the Maclarnon Road home began a recycling business and began collecting the printers two years ago. However, he abandoned the job and moved away leaving behind a huge, rat-infested mess.

“It was horrible. I don’t know how he can move on with his life and just know he left this neighborhood like that,” neighbor Clark Delaney

The town, citing a health hazard, battled the previous homeowner in court for months in an attempt to get him to clean up the mess he left behind.

A contractor recently stepped in and ended the fiasco, buying the property and hauling the printers away last week.

“We’re thrilled. We’ve got a pool in the yard and we like to sit in it and that is all we looked at for a year and a half, every summer,” Delaney said. “So, this is looking a lot better now.”

Delaney said he saw what must have been 20 dumpsters filled with discarded printers and boxes.

Town officials said that the contractor intends to flip the home and resell it.

Neighbors say they don’t care who moves in next as long as they keep the backyard looking decent.

