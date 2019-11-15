Massive crime sweep in Lawrence nets 78 guns, charges against dozens, including 18 alleged gang members

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive crime operation in Lawrence involving more than 70 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers resulted in the seizure of 78 guns and criminal charges against dozens of people, officials announced Friday.

The operation, dubbed Operation Emerald Crush, unfolded Friday morning and resulted in the arrests of “individuals alleged to have sold a large number of firearms and a variety of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office announced.

Eighteen of the 32 defendants are alleged to be members of the Trinitarios street gang in Lawrence.

As a result of the operation, the following people were charged in federal court in Boston:

Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a.k.a. Flow, 29, of Methuen, on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Jonathan Arias, 29, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Emilio Rodriguez, 32, of Lynn, on charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

Enrique Rosario, 32, of Lawrence, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

John Harry Morales, a.k.a. Harry, 33, of Lawrence, on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Jose Aponte, a.k.a. Kiko, 33, of Lawrence, on charges of distribution of and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Jose Omar Hernandez-Aragones, a.k.a. Omar, 22, of Lawrence, on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Kevin Gomes, a.k.a. Monkey, 31, of Haverhill, on charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Keysi Batista, 30, of Methuen, on charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Yishen Ynoa, a.k.a. Cantifla, 34, of Lawrence, on charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The following were charged with drug offenses in Essex District Court:

Pedro Arias, 63, of Lawrence;

Jonathan Delgado, 35, of Lawrence;

Victor Diaz, 22, of Lawrence;

Luis Diaz-Brito, a.k.a. Blackie, 22, of Lawrence;

Yolvie Diaz-Martinez, 22, of Salem;

Ulises Espina, a.k.a. Ezequiel, 34, of Methuen;

Robinson Gaston-Santana, 29, of Lawrence;

Francis Gotay, 29, of Haverhill;

Jose Nunez, a.k.a. Oreja, 24, of Methuen;

Anthony Nunez-Romano, 20, of Methuen;

Alexis Paredes, a.k.a. Cabzeza, 31, of Lawrence;

Kevin Perez-Lorenzo, 20, of Salem;

Guaril Poche-Brito, a.k.a. Chamkito, 21, of Haverhill;

Kenneth Rodriguez, 31, of Lawrence;

Temistocles Santana, a.k.a. Omar, 28, of Lawrence;

Jael Gullen-Perez, 20, of Haverhill;

Alan Acosta, 23, of Lawrence;

Abigail Arias, 20, of Lawrence;

Eliezer Tavares, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, 18, of Lawrence.

Feds, state and Lawrence police arrest dozens overnight in operation "emerald crush" #7news pic.twitter.com/8S2BaTfp7Z — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 15, 2019

'Operation Emerald Crush,' an #FBI North Shore Gang Task Force investigation targeting prolific firearms & drug traffickers in the greater Lawrence area, culminated this morning with charges against dozens of individuals. Details to follow at 10:30 press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 15, 2019

@DMAnews1 @FBIBoston @DHSgov @MassStatePolice to hold press conference at 10:30 today announcing federal & state gun & drug charges against dozens of defendants. Investigation targeted violent crime, gang members, and gun and drug suppliers operating in the Greater #Lawrence area — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) November 15, 2019

