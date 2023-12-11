WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have been working to evacuate and clear a medical facility in Waltham, after authorities say a fire was reported on 2nd Avenue Monday morning.

The Waltham Police Department said 2nd Avenue and Bear Hill Road were closed as firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the area.

The department did not mention a specific building, though SKY7-HD spotted what appeared to be patients, medical staff, and others being evacuated from the Mass General Brigham Health Center, where firefighters could be seen going in and out of the facility and its parking garage.

Details on whether there were any injuries or the nature of the fire have not yet been released.

Emergency road closure!!

Due to an ongoing fire on 2nd Ave There will be no access to 2nd Ave and Bear Hill Rd. Access to and from Rt 95 onto the area of Winter St in Waltham will be affected by these closures.

Please avoid these areas until further notice. pic.twitter.com/LSyYSKvF1L — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) December 11, 2023

