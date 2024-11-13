MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out in Marshfield Wednesday morning.

Sky7 was over the scene as smoke billowed into the sky above Sheridan Drive.

Crews were still fighting the last of the flames as of noon.

There is no information yet on what caused the fire.

