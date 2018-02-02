Massive fire breaks out at Fall River hardware store

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire is burning Friday at a hardware store in Fall River.

The fire broke out after 4 p.m. at Flint Hardware on Pleasant Street.

Video from the scene shows large flames shooting from the roof of the building. Thick smoke has blanketed the neighborhood.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

Firefighters are working to combat the flames.

No additional details were immediately available.

Fire on Pleasant St, Fall River… Flint Hardware is completely destroyed. Fire visible throughout the building. Residential structure next door has also caught fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iOv27syElo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 2, 2018

