Massive fire breaks out at plastics factory in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (WHDH) — Firefighters are attempting to contain a massive fire that broke out at a plastics factory in Grand Prairie, Texas early Wednesday morning.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the factory, which produces items such as trash bags and film.

The fire started around 2 a.m. E.T.

The cause remains under investigation.

