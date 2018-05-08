HOUSTON (WHDH) – Crews are on the scene of a massive fire burning at an energy facility about an hour south of Houston.

An emergency call was sent to the people who live nearby that asked them to avoid the area while crews work to put out the flames.

It’s unclear how the fire started. There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)