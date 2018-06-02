Massive fire destroys commercial building in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire destroyed a Northborough commercial building Saturday night.

Flames broke out just before 5 p.m. on the right side of an old furniture store on West Main Street that has been abandoned for several years, Fire Chief David Parenti said.

A woman pumping gas at a nearby station witnessed the store go up in flames.

“They were screaming across the street,” she described. “You could see through the side of the building (because of) the flames.”

Parenti does not believe anyone was inside the building.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion but he is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

