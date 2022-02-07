TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze tore through a home on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire on Main Street in Tisbury found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing out of the home as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries but the home was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

