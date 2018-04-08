GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A home went up in flames in Gloucester on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at around 11:20 p.m. at a house on 33 Two Penny Lane. The Gloucester fire chief said the entire house was engulfed when officials arrived. The fire had spread to nearby grass and trees as well.

Firefighters said getting water was difficult due to the fact there were no fire hydrants close by.

The home was being renovated and nobody was inside at the time of the fire. The fire chief said the home is a total loss. According to property records, the house was bought in 2016 for $4.6 million and the co-owner is Steve DeFillippo, owner of Davio’s restaurant.

One firefighter was injured after a burning piece of debris landed on his neck. He continued to work until the flames were under control and was evaluated on scene. He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: Gloucester Fire Department Battles 2-Alarm Building Fire https://t.co/9iP0vc7Slz pic.twitter.com/ZoKtLN89C2 — Gloucester Fire Dept (@gloucesterfire) April 8, 2018

