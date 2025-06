LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A massive fire destroyed a lumber company in Littleton Sunday morning.

An excavator was used to knock down piles of wood so firefighters wouldn’t be hit by falling lumber.

The fire took several hours to get under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)