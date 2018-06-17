Massive fire engulfs car in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A silver sedan caught fire traveling northbound on I-93 near exit 15.

Black smoke can be seen billowing into oncoming traffic causing the leftmost southbound lane to be shut down.

The two right lanes traveling northbound have been reopened to traffic.

Multiple vehicles seem to be involved in the blaze though no injuries have been reported.

Updates to come.

Thankfully everyone is out of their cars I93N by exit 15 #Dorchester pic.twitter.com/9Sec24lqaW — Yau (@YauYii) June 17, 2018

