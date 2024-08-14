CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Many residents are displaced following a massive fire overnight at an apartment building in Chelsea where the roof appeared to have collapsed inwards.

Crews from surrounding communities, including Everett, Boston, Winthrop, and Cambridge, were on scene for hours working to put out the blaze, which as of 5 a.m. was under control, according to the Chelsea Fire Chief, though the scene remained very active.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m.

“I smelled the smoke and it was a really heavy smell cause of the carbon dioxide and I think thats what caused a lot of people to leave, not even the fire itself,” said Samy Legzouli, who lives in the building. “Completely honest, it was just a whole disarray of a situation. I don’t think anybody, we were all scattered, I don’t know, I just put on my shoes and ran out the house with my baby sister.”

Firefighters were ordered out of the building and had to fight the flames from the outside.

Not all residents have yet to be accounted for. Authorities are working with a nearby shelter to identify residents.

One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. No firefighters were reported hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

