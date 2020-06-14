Massive fire rips through abandoned factory in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials were investigating the cause of a massive fire that tore through a vacant, three-story factory building along the Housatonic River.

The Star Pin Factory was ablaze when the Shelton Fire Department arrived Saturday evening. Firefighters opted for a defensive strategy because of the age and condition of the 19th century building.

Crews remained on the scene for hours as flames shot from the roof of the brick building.

A nearby condominium complex was evacuated as a precaution.

It was not known if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

The Star Pin company made pins, hair pins, hooks and eyes for clothing until 1977.

