WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a building in Worcester Monday night, tearing through a commercial block.

Crews arrived on Main Street shortly after 8 p.m. and said there was a massive amount of smoke coming from a building that holds several businesses including a pizza shop and a hair salon. Fire officials said they fire saw smoke coming from a vacant part of the building that has been under renovation.

They said the fire started in the basement and caused a partial floor collapse. All firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Officials said getting to the fire’s hot spots was difficult and the flames spread into a shared attic space.

The city’s assistant fire chief said the entire block could be in jeopardy.

“It’s horrible. I mean, you can’t really see nothing. It’s so dark and, like, dreary and very scary,” said Carrie Babbidge, who lives nearby. “I’ve been through a lot of fires, but this one really is the worst I have seen.”

No other details were immediately available.

