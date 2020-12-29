Massive fire tears through historic Methuen home

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen firefighters responded to the scene of a massive house fire Tuesday night.

Upon their arrival to the scene on West Street, crews found flames tearing through the right side of the two-story home. The siding was charred and the windows were either broken out or burst in and a plume of thick, black smoke was rising into the air.

Neighbors said everyone was able to get out safely.

The home is said to be over 100-years-old and fire officials said it burned very quickly.

As of 10:30 p.m. the fire was completely contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

