MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire broke out at a building in Milford Monday evening, prompting a large response from police and fire crews. Officials said the original call came in as a fire from a wood stove.

The multi-floor building on Main Street which houses the Turtle Tavern on the first floor, and apartment units on the upper floors, was completely engulfed in flames.

Police were first on the scene, and Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson said one officer was hurt as they rescued people inside.

“Police officers quickly on scene made entry before we were here, started evacuating residents. We evacuated at least six and two children,” said Nelson.

Firefighters from Milford, who have a station across the street from the building, and several surrounding towns responded to the fierce blaze that proved difficult to extinguish. Nelson said they needed more water because of the size of the building.

“Because of the amount of water we needed, required, we had to carry hoses to other hydrants to ensure we had an adequate water supply,” he said.

Dozens of people who live in the area said they were heartbroken to watch a town staple burn.

“It’s a good business there, the people, I’ve been in there numerous times and had relaxing nights just sitting there with all the people from town. It’s sad to see,” said one man.

“It’s always very sad when we have local business owners and residents losing their place to live, and people losing their livelihood, it’s truly unfortunate,” said Nelson.

Main Street was closed while crews worked to put out the blaze, but has since reopened.

Nelson said the building is a total loss.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)