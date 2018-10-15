Massive fire visible from miles away destroys old mill

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (AP) — The remnants of a dramatic fire that created billowing smoke seen from miles away continued to smolder Monday at what remains of a former mill building.

More than 100 firefighters responded Sunday to the fire at a building that was filled with vehicles and spare parts. Hot spots continued to flare up Monday, Town Manager Zakk Maher said.

There were no reports of any injuries. But the occupant of an apartment in the structure was rescued by firefighters and good Samaritans.

The blaze was first reported at 1 p.m. Sunday and the building was completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived a half-hour later.

“The flames are just billowing out of the windows. You just see part of the building just go down. It’s amazing. It’s pretty scary,” town resident Janet Mitchell told WGME-TV.

The building had several apartments and two businesses including Maine Cycle. According to the company’s website, Maine Cycle’s warehouse contained motorcycle and ATV parts including tires and gas tanks.

The cause of the fire wasn’t known Monday and it could be sometime before state fire marshal investigators get access to the entire structure.

Firefights plan to remain on site around the clock for the next few days to make sure the smoldering flames are fully doused.

