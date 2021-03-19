Massive flames tear through Worcester home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massive flames tore through a home in Worcester Friday.

Crews called to the scene on Blossom Street found heavy smoke and flames showing out of the side of the building.

Everyone was able to make it out safely and the Red Cross is working to make sure they have a place to stay.

So far, there has been no word on what may have caused the building to ignite.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)