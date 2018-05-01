Massive gator wrangled away from front porch of home

(WHDH) — A massive alligator that was recently spotted roaming through a Florida community had to be wrangled away from the front porch of a home.

Floridian Marietta Black captured video of the 11-foot gator being tied up by two men as a police officer looked on in Sumter County.

The reptile, which is believed to be male, weighed up to 600 pounds, according to reports.

The home’s owner was away at the time of the incident.

The video shows a crowd watching the capture of the agitated animal, who was then taken to a gator processing facility.

Alligator mating season occurs between May and June, when male gators are more likely to be out in search of female mates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)