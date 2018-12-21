Massive gingerbread house on display in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive gingerbread toy factory is on display in Salisbury.

“We wanted to make something that rung a bell and was reminiscent of all kids and families,” said Jim Shalkoski, the gingerbread craftsman. “I think of, in my head, what would Santa’s toy factory at the North Pole would look like. It’s something that strikes a chord with a lot of people.”

Shalkoski has been building these colossal confections by hand for eight years and this is his biggest and most detailed yet.

The gingerbread toy factory consists of 400 pounds of flour, 300 pounds of sugar, 320 eggs, and 15 pounds of chocolate as the main ingredients. It’s a structure so big it even has blueprints.

“I’m not an architect or engineer by any means, but there are full-to-scale blueprints because every little piece has to fit together,” Shalkoski said.

There’s a tavern, coffee shop, wrapping center, and water wheels. There’s even graffiti on the back. It’s almost all edible, including the windows, made from isomalt, which is like lollipops.

“I actually use an industrial band saw to cut some of the pieces because once you get the recipe down, it will carve just like wood,” Shalkoski said.

And, people are amazed.

“I thought it was lovely. Just to talk into a place, especially on the beach, to see something as festive as this,” one woman said.

“I think it’s magnificent. It looks like a masterpiece,” one man said.

Another woman said: “It just makes you smile. You just can’t help but smile and feel good inside when you look at it.”

