BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive hall featuring 18 diverse food and drink options is now open next to Boston’s TD Garden near North Station.

Hub Hall at 80 Causeway Street began welcoming diners on Monday. It was initially slated to open during winter 2020 but that plan was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The hall, which is operated by Patina Restaurant Group, is described as a “one-stop authentically Boston destination for both city dwellers and visitors alike to taste from 18 diverse yet approachable food and drink options.”

Diners who visit the hall can expect to find food from notable chefs, local iconic spots, national and international brands, first time ventures, health conscious, and indulgent offerings.

Sixteen of the 18 vendors at the hall are currently open for business. They are as follows:

MIDA APIZZA — The latest concept from Chef Douglass Williams of MIDA will feature Roman and New Haven-style pizza by the slice.

— The latest concept from Chef Douglass Williams of MIDA will feature Roman and New Haven-style pizza by the slice. Bianco & Sons Sausage — Sparking traditions since 1960, Bianco & Sons Sausage has been a New England staple since their first recipe was crafted by Joseph Bianco Sr. in a butcher shop in Revere.

— Sparking traditions since 1960, Bianco & Sons Sausage has been a New England staple since their first recipe was crafted by Joseph Bianco Sr. in a butcher shop in Revere. Boston Soup Co. — With nutrition-packed soups for a healthy lifestyle, Boston Soup Company uses quality ingredients, scratch recipes, and rich flavors to create globally-inspired offerings.

— With nutrition-packed soups for a healthy lifestyle, Boston Soup Company uses quality ingredients, scratch recipes, and rich flavors to create globally-inspired offerings. Caffè Nero — Caffè Nero offers premium Italian style Espresso based coffee and freshly made food with a welcoming, friendly local coffee house feel.

— Caffè Nero offers premium Italian style Espresso based coffee and freshly made food with a welcoming, friendly local coffee house feel. Lily P’s Fried Chicken — Chef Chris Parsons is bringing his love for fried chicken to Hub Hall with his newest concept, Lily P’s, named after his daughter.

— Chef Chris Parsons is bringing his love for fried chicken to Hub Hall with his newest concept, Lily P’s, named after his daughter. Mike’s Pastry — Mike’s Pastry has been serving classic Italian pastries, including their famous cannoli, from their modest bakery on Hanover Street in the North End, for over 70 years.

— Mike’s Pastry has been serving classic Italian pastries, including their famous cannoli, from their modest bakery on Hanover Street in the North End, for over 70 years. Momosan Ramen Boston, by Morimoto — At Momosan Ramen Boston, by Morimoto, noodles will be front and center, highlighting Iron Chef Morimoto’s varieties of Japanese-style, flavor-forward ramen.

— At Momosan Ramen Boston, by Morimoto, noodles will be front and center, highlighting Iron Chef Morimoto’s varieties of Japanese-style, flavor-forward ramen. Monica’s Mercato — Family run for over 20 years, Monica’s Mercato is a North End mainstay, serving classic Italian sandwiches made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible.

— Family run for over 20 years, Monica’s Mercato is a North End mainstay, serving classic Italian sandwiches made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible. Naco Taco — Naco Taco is a full-service restaurant and bar that serves scratch-made tacos and tortas. They bake fresh bread and grind fresh masa in house daily for tortillas.

— Naco Taco is a full-service restaurant and bar that serves scratch-made tacos and tortas. They bake fresh bread and grind fresh masa in house daily for tortillas. ReelHouse Oyster Bar — Chef Marc Orfaly of Navy Yard Hospitality introduces ReelHouse Oyster Bar to Hub Hall this winter with a menu focusing on raw bar and charcuterie.

— Chef Marc Orfaly of Navy Yard Hospitality introduces ReelHouse Oyster Bar to Hub Hall this winter with a menu focusing on raw bar and charcuterie. Sauce Burgers — A North Shore favorite, Sauce Burgers are made with custom-blended ground beef, homemade griddled and buttered brioche buns, and a variety of house-made sauces.

— A North Shore favorite, Sauce Burgers are made with custom-blended ground beef, homemade griddled and buttered brioche buns, and a variety of house-made sauces. The Smoke Shop BBQ — The Smoke Shop is a culmination of over two decades of practice, planning, and research on the competitive barbecue circuit by World BBQ Champion Andy Husbands.

— The Smoke Shop is a culmination of over two decades of practice, planning, and research on the competitive barbecue circuit by World BBQ Champion Andy Husbands. Sullivan’s Castle Island — Sullivan’s Castle Island, a South Boston landmark, has been family-owned and operated since 1951, providing locals and visitors with quality beach food at reasonable prices.

— Sullivan’s Castle Island, a South Boston landmark, has been family-owned and operated since 1951, providing locals and visitors with quality beach food at reasonable prices. Juicy Green Boston — A wellness café, juice bar, and bodega serving small batch and always fresh food.

— A wellness café, juice bar, and bodega serving small batch and always fresh food. The Draft by Banners — Sharing 24 draft lines with Banners Kitchen & Tap upstairs, The Draft by Banners is your stop for regularly-rotating craft beer offerings.

— Sharing 24 draft lines with Banners Kitchen & Tap upstairs, The Draft by Banners is your stop for regularly-rotating craft beer offerings. Now Pouring Wine Bar — The Now Pouring menu features a concise selection of regularly-changing wine offerings by the glass & bottle, alongside easy-drinking draft cocktails, beer & cider.

Hub Hall is open daily with some vendors opening as early as 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.

