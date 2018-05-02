Massive, multi-alarm fire takes over 2 triple-deckers in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire that broke out Wednesday in Chelsea is burning two triple-decker homes.
Crews from several surrounding communities are responding to the six-alarm fire on John Street, fire officials said.
The blaze is sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from miles away. Visibility in the area is very low.
The wind-driven fire consumed one building and spread to at least one neighboring building.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.
Many area streets have been shut down due to the massive response and dangerous conditions.
As of 5:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to knock down the flames.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more becomes known.
