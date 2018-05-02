Massive, multi-alarm fire takes over 2 triple-deckers in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire that broke out Wednesday in Chelsea is burning two triple-decker homes.

Crews from several surrounding communities are responding to the six-alarm fire on John Street, fire officials said.

The blaze is sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from miles away. Visibility in the area is very low.

The wind-driven fire consumed one building and spread to at least one neighboring building.

Video from earlier of the intense flames ripping apart Chelsea triple decker. #7News pic.twitter.com/EBnBFnCm3G — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) May 2, 2018

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

Many area streets have been shut down due to the massive response and dangerous conditions.

As of 5:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to knock down the flames.

Firefighters dousing two triple deckers on fire on John St Chelsea from all angles. @7News pic.twitter.com/nspeBhSsGj — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) May 2, 2018

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more becomes known.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)