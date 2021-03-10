Massive multi-vehicle crash in East Boston results in serious injuries, power outages, road closures

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive multi-vehicle crash ended with a car being split in two in East Boston Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the scene on McClellan Highway found a mangled car wrapped around a utility pole.

The impact of the crash caused serious injuries and temporarily knocked power out to more than 2,000 residents.

There has been no word on the condition of the drivers.

Investigators say speeding is a factor in this crash.

Traffic Advisory: McClellan Highway in East Boston will be shut down in both directions until further notice due to a Motor Vehicle Accident. ALL traffic PLEASE seek an alternate route until further notice. Thank You — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 11, 2021

Police say the highway will be shut down in both directions until further notice. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

