(CNN) — A critical failure in the power grid has caused a massive blackout affecting a large part of the island of Puerto Rico, according to a post on Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s X account.

The New Year’s Eve blackout, affecting nearly 1.4 million customers, is the latest in a string of power outages to hit the island.

“We can report that work is already underway to restore service with the San Juan and Palo Seco plants,” the post said.

“We are demanding answers and solutions from both Luma and Genera, who must expedite the restart of the generating units outside the fault area and keep the people duly informed about the measures they are taking to restore service throughout the Island.”

About 14% of Luma Energy customers currently have service, according to the company’s website.

Luma Energy’s Emergency Operations Center is working with Genera and other power collaborators to restore the electrical system and power to the island as quickly as possible, after a total blackout that began Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m., according to the company’s X account.

