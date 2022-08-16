FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight in Foxborough broke out Tuesday morning as the New England Patriots held a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

In video shared with 7NEWS, a mass of players could be seen gathering as several players shoved at one another.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

According to sources, the fight began shortly after the Patriots’ Kristen Wilkerson started jawing with Panthers idling on the sideline. The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels Wilkerson’s reported that fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne engaged in the fight, after several Panthers “jumped” Wilkerson.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared that Wilkerson and Bourne were kicked out of practice after the fight was broken up. Carolina safety Kenny Robinson was the only Panther kicked out of practice.

Shortly after, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E Curran tweeted out that Patriots guard James Ferentz was involved in a separate incident minutes later.

Now another scrap as James Ferentz gets spun down while finishing a block. Edging toward things being counterproductive now. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 16, 2022

Tuesday was the first day of joint practice with the Panthers ahead of their preseason matchup at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

