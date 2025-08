WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive police presence was seen in Worcester Wednesday morning.

Police warned residents to avoid Fremont Street in the Exeter Street area as they dealt with the ongoing situation.

Police say they do not anticipate any threat to the public.

