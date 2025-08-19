LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police and state troopers are swarming several neighborhoods in Lowell on Monday night as a large search is underway.

Officers could be seen focusing their efforts on Simpson Street, then moving onto other roads in the area, where they could be seen searching through yards and talking to residents.

Nearby residents say police are searching for a man who ditched a gray SUV after parking it on Simpson Street. Witnesses say the man got out of the car before running into a nearby yard.

That SUV was towed away by police.

No other details were immediately available.

