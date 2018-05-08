Massive pollen storm caught on video

(WHDH) — How bad is the pollen this spring? A video taken in Millville, New Jersey, will have allergy sufferers reaching for a box of tissues.

In a video posted on Facebook by Jennifer Henderson, a massive cloud of pollen could be seen coming off a tree that was bumped by a backhoe.

“When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it,” Henderson said. “Crazy!”

Pollen allergies tend to be at their worst in the springtime just as temperatures begin to warm up.

