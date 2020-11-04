Massive pothole on I-495 in Chelmsford prompting lane closures

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound in Chelmsford due to a massive pothole to a bridge deck on the highway.

Crews are working to make emergency repairs to the bridge deck over Route 110 near exit 34 on I-495.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned drivers that only one or two lanes northbound will be open amid the ongoing repairs.

One driver told 7NEWS that his car had to be towed after he hit the pothole.

“I hit a big pothole that was in the middle of the road, so my first instinct when I seen there was like five cars off to the side was to pull off to the left and slow down, but apparently the hole was so big it was covering both the left and middle lane,” he said.

Advance warning signs have since been set up at the location to notify commuters about the closures.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays.

Those traveling through the area should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution.

