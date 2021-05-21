Massive Revere fire that displaced dozens blamed on improperly disposed smoking materials

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The improper disposal of smoking materials sparked a massive fire that destroyed a pair of multi-family buildings and damaged four other homes in Revere on Thursday, fire officials said.

At least 15 families are displaced from their Edicott Avenue homes after a fast-moving blaze spread to six buildings.

The fire started on the outside of 141-143 Endicott Avenue and there was evidence it was a frequent smoking area for residents, according to a release issued by, Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The flames quickly spread from the original six-unit building to a neighboring home on Endicott Avenue. Both were destroyed. Four additional homes suffered damage in the dense neighborhood.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a thick cloud of smoke casting a shadow over the neighborhood as heavy flames shot from the roof of the building where the fire ignited. The sea breeze fanned cinders from the burning fire, causing the fire to spread quickly.

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say few people were inside the homes when the fire broke out.

