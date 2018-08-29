Massive search underway for ‘dangerous’ man who fled from police after car chase in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a “potentially armed and dangerous” man who allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after the car in which he was riding in led officers on a chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495.

The suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Elias Sudler, tried to reach for a gun in a backpack after the pursuit and then fled the scene, state police said. Troopers were able to secure the backpack and recover the weapon.

Sudler is described as a black man with face tattoos who was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a light-colored V-neck shirt, and black shorts.

A trooper attempted to stop the 1996 Chevrolet S pickup truck in which Sudler was a passenger for an inspection sticker violation but the driver, a 35-year-old Quincy man, failed to stop, according to police.

Sudler took off when the truck pulled over near a CVS on Route 97. The driver was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

It’s not known if Sudler has additional weapons but police say he has an “extensive criminal history.”

Dozens of local and state police officers, a state police Airwing crew and K9 teams are assisting with the search.

Residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area. Early dismissals due to heat at area schools are on hold due to the search.

The off-ramp from I-495 to Route 97 is closed to traffic.

MSP assets in #Haverhill searching for man who fled vehicle on Route 97 near I-495 area. Expect to see heavy police presence in area. Described as blk male, face tattoos, cowboy hat, blk shirt, blk shorts. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 29, 2018

The Haverhill Police Department is assisting the Massachusetts State Police in searching in the area of Carleton St and 495 for an individual who fled on foot from a motor vehicle pursuit. MSP Air wing, K-9 , and officers from both agencies are in the area. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) August 29, 2018

State Police aren't sure if the suspect who bolted on foot off 495 in Haverhill is armed #7News pic.twitter.com/OIqbfPIeXw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 29, 2018

