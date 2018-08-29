Massive search underway for man who led police on car chase in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a possibly armed man who allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after leading officers on a car chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495.

The suspect allegedly reached for a gun in a backpack after the pursuit and then fled the scene, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

A second suspect, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody, according to Cooper.

The suspect is described as a black man with face tattoos who was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a light-colored V-neck shirt, and black shorts.

Haverhill police, a state police Airwing crew and K9 teams are assisting with the search.

Residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area. Early dismissals due to heat at an area schools are on hold due to the search.

The off-ramp from I-495 to Route 97 is closed to traffic.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

State Police aren't sure if the suspect who bolted on foot off 495 in Haverhill is armed #7News pic.twitter.com/OIqbfPIeXw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 29, 2018

MSP assets in #Haverhill searching for man who fled vehicle on Route 97 near I-495 area. Expect to see heavy police presence in area. Described as blk male, face tattoos, cowboy hat, blk shirt, blk shorts. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 29, 2018

The Haverhill Police Department is assisting the Massachusetts State Police in searching in the area of Carleton St and 495 for an individual who fled on foot from a motor vehicle pursuit. MSP Air wing, K-9 , and officers from both agencies are in the area. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) August 29, 2018

