Massive search underway for man who led police on car chase in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a possibly armed man who allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after leading officers on a car chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495.
The suspect allegedly reached for a gun in a backpack after the pursuit and then fled the scene, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.
A second suspect, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody, according to Cooper.
The suspect is described as a black man with face tattoos who was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a light-colored V-neck shirt, and black shorts.
Haverhill police, a state police Airwing crew and K9 teams are assisting with the search.
Residents are being warned to expect a heavy police presence in the area. Early dismissals due to heat at an area schools are on hold due to the search.
The off-ramp from I-495 to Route 97 is closed to traffic.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)