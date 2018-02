ROME (WHDH) — The ground collapsed in a residential area of Rome Wednesday night

Official said the sinkhole was 30-feet deep.

It swallowed up several cars and multiple buildings were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are looking into what caused the sinkhole to form.

