Massive snake found slithering down tree on park trail

A person enjoying the day on a park trail in Pittsburgh discovered a massive snake slithering down a tree Thursday.

Animal control officers and Pittsburgh Park Rangers responded to Frick Park to search for the snake after being notified of the large reptile from a trail user.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium were able to identify the snake as a black rat snake, which is a harmless native to the area and said to be very beneficial to the environment.

Anyone who encounters the snake is recommended not to get too close.