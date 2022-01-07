WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massive snow piles are starting to pop up in Massachusetts as crews work to keep the roadways clear.

A plow left behind a small mountain of snow as it worked to clear Route 1 by the Walpole Mall.

Crews have been out throughout the morning trying to keep up with the fast-moving snowstorm.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has deployed more than 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy streets.

