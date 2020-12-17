Massive snowbanks piling up as crews clear roads in Massachusetts

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massive snowbanks are popping up throughout the Bay State as plow companies continue to remove snow from highways, streets, and parking lots.

A parade of plows could be seen clearing Route 128 by Interstate 93 in Woburn around 6:15 a.m.

Drivers are being reminded not to crowd the plows.

The storm is expected to wrap up Thursday evening.

