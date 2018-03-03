Massive storm causing travel headaches for commuters

BOSTON (WHDH) - The massive nor’easter that has plagued cities and towns along the coast has had impacts on travel as well, specifically for commuters who use the MBTA.

The MBTA is focused on getting back on track today as the weather begins to recede.

Ferry service continues to be shut down Saturday. Service is being added to the Greenbush line to make up for the lack of ferry service.

On the Green Line, bus shuttles are replacing the D Line trains between Kenmore and Brookside Hills because of damage.

On the Red Line, the Wollaston shuttle will only run between Wollaston and North Quincy; it will not stop at Quincy Center due to flooding.

All other trains are running on a regular schedule.

Flights in and out of Logan Airport are looking better Saturday, with only 16 delays reported and 99 flights canceled.

Amtrak regional service is resuming but on a modified schedule.

Due to impacts from severe weather in the Northeast, we will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region beginning Saturday morning. The following trains are cancelled: 150, 52, 160, 88, 156, 158, 2249, 2290, 153, 65, 660, & 20. (1 of 2) — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 3, 2018

