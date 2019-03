BOSTON (WHDH) - A large trash spill closed a busy street in Mattapan early Thursday morning.

A large load of trash that spilled for approximately 75 yards closed the two westbound lanes on Morton Street from Norfolk to Verrill streets.

The road has since been reopened.

#MAtraffic Morton Street cleanup still in process. Detours in place. Expect delays in that area. https://t.co/zj3sVTySkn — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

#MAtraffic A large load of trash spilled for approximately 75 yards on the roadway, blocking the two westbound (inbound) lanes on Morton Street from Norfolk to Verrill Street in #Boston. Cleanup in process. Expected to take about an hour. Seek alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)