ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree branch fell on a man and a woman in Acushnet as heavy rain and strong winds moved the area on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Fairway Drive around 8 p.m. found a man and a woman, both 27 years old, had been unloading items from a truck in their backyard when a 10-foot-long tree limb fell from a height of about 40 feet and struck them, according to the Acushnet Police Department.

The man tried to push the woman out of the way and was struck in the head by the limb.

He suffered a severe cut to his head but did not lose consciousness, police said.

Despite the man’s effort, the woman was also struck by the limb.

Police say it appeared she suffered a lesser injury than the man but was complaining of pain in her head and beck area.

Both were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

