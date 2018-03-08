Massive tree crashes down on home in Concord

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - A massive tree limb, weighed down by heavy snow, crashed down on top of a home in Concord on Thursday morning.

The limb toppled over around 9 a.m. on College Road.

Video from the scene showed severe roof damage.

The homeowner says the impact sounded like an earthquake.

No one was injured.

7’s Byron Barnett reports trees are down across Concord, many of which are blocking roads.

