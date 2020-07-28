Massive tree crashes down on home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree snapped at its base and came crashing down on a home in Lynn on Tuesday.

The tree bounced off of a home at the corner of Linwood Street and Parkland Avenue, destroying the chimney and damaging shingles and fascia board, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

Archer said it “could have been a lot worse” if the 200-year-old tree had struck the home directly.

The owner was not home when the tree toppled over and his dog was uninjured.

The house can still be occupied, according to Archer.

