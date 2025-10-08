SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree crashed down onto two cars in Somerville Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene just before 4 p.m. on Paulina Street where the tree was seen laying across the width of the road on top of several cars. Officials said the tree also took down some power lines.

It appeared one white SUV crashed into the tree as it was falling, damaging the vehicle.

One witness said he rushed to help the driver of that SUV, who was hurt, but is expected to be okay.

“He was already out of the car, and people were tending to him, neighbors brough him water, they brought him band-aids,” said Liam Kelley, who witnessed the tree fall. “Eventually I think he went with the EMTs. He looked dazed, he looked okay I think, but obviously very shocked.”

The one way street was blocked off to traffic while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Residents tell 7NEWS they were told their power will be out until at least midnight.

