MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Windy conditions Friday morning caused a massive tree to fall on a house in Middleton, nearly hitting a child who was in her upstairs bedroom at the time.

Five people were inside the home on North Main Street when the tree fell, including three children.

The tree crashed on top of a fence in the back yard and on top of the home, with one branch breaking through the child’s bedroom window.

According to the child’s mother, two kids were in the bedroom at the time and the noise sounded like an earthquake. The girl who was nearly hit has some scratches on her arms, but no other injuries were reported.

“Thank god she wasn’t more seriously injured,” mom Stephanie Lodge said. “Yes, she was in the bed, the window broke above her, she has a few abrasions from the glass. She had some glass in her hair, she had to jump in the shower to get it out, but thank god she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Lodge says there is significant damage to her family’s home and they’ve already had a tree company come out to take a look. They are hoping to start the cleanup process soon.

